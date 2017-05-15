Cameron Talks About The Rock Running For U.S. President, Dating White Men

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew (aka Cameron) recently spoke with celebrity-gossip website TMZ Sports about the topic of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson potentially running for President of the United States of America in the future.

As the former Total Divas cast member stated during the interview (see above), she is fully in support of the idea because The Rock "is poppin'."

The former WWE performer who was once one-half of The Funkadactyls tag-team along with Naomi went on to make the claim that The Rock is "the only person from WWE who has made a name for himself."

Also during the interview, Ariane Andrew spoke about her preference for dating white men.

"I just have a thing for white boys," Cameron said. "A little vanilla, a little chocolate, they make cute babies."