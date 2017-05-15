John Cena Describes His Simple Diet And Workout Routine

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with the folks at the Business Insider website for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his weekly workout routine: "Weekly workout routine, there is no day-by-day because the travel is crazy. The days very, there's no daily schedule.

"Four days on, three days off usually. Two days of compound strength movements, which is like, multiple joint stuff. Two days of push-pull, with the goal of being stronger every day."

On his daily diet: "My daily diet - Stay away from the junk. If it breathes or if it's green, eat it. And just overall make good decisions."

Check out the complete John Cena interview at BusinessInsider.com.