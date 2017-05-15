WWE To Feature Finn Balor Prominently On RAW To Promote WWE 24 Special

Sponsored Links



As noted, a new "WWE 24" special documentary focusing on Finn Balor's recovery from injury is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network immediately following tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

According to a new report by PWInsider.com, WWE is planning to have the former first-ever WWE Universal Champion wrestle against a "top name" at tonight's RAW as a way to promote his new WWE Network special.

WWE RAW goes down live this evening from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, airing live on the USA Network. Join us here later tonight for live WWE RAW play-by-play results coverage.