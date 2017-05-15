Multiple Big Matches Set For Tonight's Edition Of WWE RAW

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 15, 2017 - 4:49pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As noted earlier today, WWE is planning to have Finn Balor compete in a match against a "top Superstar" on tonight's episode of WWE RAW as a way to promote his new "WWE 24" special that premieres tonight immediately after RAW on the WWE Network.

In addition to Balor competing in a main event level match this evening, WWE has announced two other matches that are scheduled to take place on tonight's show.

Announced for tonight's RAW is a singles match that features Sheamus going one-on-one against one-half of the reigning RAW World Tag-Team Champions, Jeff Hardy, as well as a tag-team contest pitting WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and former title-holder TJ Perkins against the duo of Jack Gallagher and Austin Aries.

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of WWE RAW from Newark, New Jersey.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.