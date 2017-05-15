Multiple Big Matches Set For Tonight's Edition Of WWE RAW

Sponsored Links



As noted earlier today, WWE is planning to have Finn Balor compete in a match against a "top Superstar" on tonight's episode of WWE RAW as a way to promote his new "WWE 24" special that premieres tonight immediately after RAW on the WWE Network.

In addition to Balor competing in a main event level match this evening, WWE has announced two other matches that are scheduled to take place on tonight's show.

Announced for tonight's RAW is a singles match that features Sheamus going one-on-one against one-half of the reigning RAW World Tag-Team Champions, Jeff Hardy, as well as a tag-team contest pitting WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and former title-holder TJ Perkins against the duo of Jack Gallagher and Austin Aries.

