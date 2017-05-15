WWE Confirms Title Match For Extreme Rules PPV On 6/4

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE has announced Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy in singles competition for tonight's episode of RAW along with a tag-team contest pitting Neville and TJ Perkins against the team of Jack Gallagher and Austin Aries.

In addition to Hardy finding out about his one-on-one showdown against Sheamus later this evening, "The Charismatic Enigma" was also informed that he and his brother, Matt Hardy, will be defending their RAW World Tag-Team Championships against the current number one contenders Sheamus and Cesaro at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017, a RAW brand exclusive PPV, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 4th from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view!