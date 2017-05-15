The Miz Comments On I-C Title Match Against Ambrose Tonight On RAW

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus, tag-team action featuring Neville and TJ Perkins against Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher and a big match pitting Finn Balor against "a top WWE Superstar" in an effort to promote his new "WWE 24" documentary that premieres tonight are all scheduled for WWE RAW.

Also confirmed for tonight's episode of RAW, which goes down live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, is a WWE Intercontinental Championship bout with Dean Ambrose defending the title against former champion, The Miz.

Originally, WWE had planned to have the Miz vs. Ambrose bout take place at the upcoming RAW brand exclusive pay-per-view, WWE Extreme Rules, which goes down in June, however the match will instead take place live this evening, likely to set up a rematch at the aforementioned PPV.

The Miz took to social media on Monday afternoon to comment on his scheduled I-C title match against Ambrose later this evening.

"The joke isn't funny anymore," wrote The Miz via his official Twitter page. "It's time for the homecoming. Get your tickets ready for the #ICTitleComebackTour it begins tonight #Raw @wwe."

