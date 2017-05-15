Jim Ross To Call Title Match At NXT TakeOver: Chicago This Saturday

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE issued a press release earlier today to formally announce details regarding this Friday's WWE United Kingdom Championship Special on the WWE Network.

The announce team scheduled to call the action at the 90-minute special from Norwich, England is none other than WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross and former Ring Of Honor (ROH) announcer Nigel McGuinness.

Additionally, Ross took to social media on Monday to announce that he has also been tapped to serve as the play-by-play announcer for the WWE U.K. Championship match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at this coming Saturday night's NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

"Excited to announce that I'll join Nigel McGuinness [this Saturday] night at [NXT TakeOver: Chicago] to call the U.K. Championship match," wrote 'Good Ole' J.R.' via his official Twitter page on Monday afternoon.

