WWE Extreme Rules 2017 PPV Lineup: Main Event, Title Match Announced

On Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, the main event for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view was announced.

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced that five top WWE Superstars will compete in a Fatal-5-Way Match to determine the number one contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

At WWE Extreme Rules 2017, it will be Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns in a Fatal-5-Way Match to decide who will challenge Lesnar for the RAW World Title next.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the current official lineup for this year's WWE Extreme Rules PPV:

WWE EXTREME RULES 2017 Fatal-5-Way To Determine No. 1 Contender

- Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns RAW World Tag-Team Championships

- The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.