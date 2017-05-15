Videos: New RAW Opening Video Package, HHH/BGCAA HOF Footage

Sponsored Links



- On Monday evening, WWE premiered their new RAW opening video package at the start of this week's episode. For those who missed it, check out the new RAW opening video package above.

- Additionally, WWE also released the new video footage featured below, which shows WWE Superstar and executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque getting inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Of America Alumni Hall Of Fame. As noted, HHH is the second WWE representative to be honored by the BGCAA HOF, joining WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who was inducted into the same HOF back in 2015.