Videos: New RAW Opening Video Package, HHH/BGCAA HOF Footage

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 15, 2017 - 9:47pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- On Monday evening, WWE premiered their new RAW opening video package at the start of this week's episode. For those who missed it, check out the new RAW opening video package above.

- Additionally, WWE also released the new video footage featured below, which shows WWE Superstar and executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque getting inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Of America Alumni Hall Of Fame. As noted, HHH is the second WWE representative to be honored by the BGCAA HOF, joining WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who was inducted into the same HOF back in 2015.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.