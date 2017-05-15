Bully Ray On If He Feels Randy Orton's Rant Was Inspired By Jealousy

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview.

During the discussion, the current Ring Of Honor (ROH) star formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley of the infamous Dudley Boyz tag-team spoke about whether or not he feels jealousy inspired Randy Orton's diatribe against him on social media over the weekend.

Bully Ray was asked by the hosts of the podcast if he feels Orton's rant came from being envious of the fact that pro wrestling fans seem to be more interested in news stories and rumors regarding wrestlers' non-WWE lives than typical wrestling articles.

"I don't know if jealousy is the right word," Bully Ray said during his appearance on the show. "I really don't know what the right word is. Here's what I know, I've experienced both ends of the spectrum and everything in between. I've wrestled in front of seven people in the Polish-American club in Piscataway, and 100 thousand people at WrestleMania, I've done the Tokyo Dome, Madison Square Garden, I've main evented all over the world, I've been in ECW, I've been in Ring of Honor, TNA, Hustle, Old Japan, New Japan, you name it."

Dudley continued, "I've seen all the different promotions, I've seen all the different styles, and I appreciate all them for what they're worth. I understand when it comes to wrestling psychology, I understand what the perfect wrestling psychology is. But I also know that there are different genres and that most people like this new style of wrestling. People enjoy it. Just like people enjoy movies like Fast And Furious."

Bully Ray would go on to elaborate, sharing his belief that people go to movies such as "Fast & Furious" to see things crash and burn.

"You buy a ticket to go see Fast And Furious, just because you want to see everybody crash and burn," said Bully Ray. "You're not paying because you want to invest in the story. Some people want to invest in Sports Entertainment, and some people want to invest in an entertaining sport. And everything in between. And I think that's what you're getting in the world of pro wrestling right now, and I can't understand why people are upset by 10 dives and 20 super-kicks because half of the roster right now in the WWE got their start doing that style."

