WWE Announces Two Big Matches For This Week's SmackDown Live

Two matches set for Extreme Rules "go-home" edition of SmackDown Live

On Monday evening, WWE announced two big matches for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

Officially scheduled for Tuesday night's show from the blue brand, which will be the WWE Extreme Rules "go-home" edition of the show, are singles matches pitting Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles and WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin in a non-title affair.

The WWE Extreme Rules "go-home" edition of SmackDown Live goes down live on Tuesday, May 16th from Manchester, New Hampshire. Join us here on Tuesday evening for live results coverage of the show.




