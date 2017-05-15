WWE Extreme Rules 2017 PPV Lineup: Five Matches Confirmed

Sponsored Links



Following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, five matches are now official for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view.

As noted earlier this evening, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed that a Fatal-5-Way Match will take place as the PPV main event, with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vying to determine the next challenger to Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship.

In addition to the Fatal-5-Way number one contender main event, four additional title matches are now officially advertised for the next RAW brand PPV event.

Below is an updated look at the current official lineup for this year's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.