Stardom Also Loses Another Star to WWE: Io Shirai Agrees to Join WWE

-- Io Shirai, arguably the top female Japanese wrestler, has reportedly agreed to terms with WWE, reports Dave Meltzer.

-- Shirai had a tryout with WWE back in March at the Performance Center, but WWE made no mention of it and according to reports, Shirai herself didn't come away impressed.

-- If true, the departures of Shirai and Kairi Hojo - two of their biggest stars - would be an immense blow to Stardom.