Quick Update on Braun Strowman's Elbow Surgery & Recovery

-- According to f4wonline.com, while Braun Strowman did undergo elbow surgery, WWE's claim that he will be out "up to six months" is a work.

-- With that said, it's likely that Strowman's elbow also isn't "shattered" as WWE claims and with the wording that he would be out "up to" six months, the original timetable of 1-2 months is probably still accurate. Either way, he is out for "Extreme Rules" in June and very likely, "Great Balls of Fire" in July.

-- We'll have more information on Strowman as it becomes available.