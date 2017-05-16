WWE 205 Live Preview (5/16): Austin Aries vs. TJP

In addition to SmackDown Live, WWE will also present the latest episode of 205 Live this evening via the WWE Network.

On Monday evening, WWE confirmed the main event for this week's edition of the Cruiserweight-themed weekly episodic program, as former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins (TJP) will go one-on-one with Austin Aries.

As noted, WWE also officially announced Neville vs. Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday, June 4th, live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

