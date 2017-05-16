Shane McMahon On WWE Stars Walking On Eggshells, Being Afraid Of New Things

Sponsored Links



WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the "Steve Austin Show" podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how things have changed quite a bit over the years from the old territory days to modern day, international WWE: "That learning is so crucial and so important and it doesn't exist today. Well, let me rephrase. It's just much different today. Well, the territory system primarily dried up, it dried up, so therefore, it used to be, by the time you got to New York, you were polished. You were ready to go, so that kind of dried up!"

On WWE talents walking on eggshells for fear of losing their jobs: "I'm sure there's some of that. The freedom to kind of try things out is limited a whole lot more. I mean, you can do a whole lot more, then, on house shows, and as [Austin is] well aware, when you're trying certain things, did this work [or] did this not work? When it comes to TV, and it's so finite, of the amount of time you have."

On WWE Superstars these days being fearful of trying something new: "Also, I think a lot of the guys, again with the territory system drying up, they never really had the ability to go try it somewhere else, so they don't know. It's like any experience." McMahon opined, "there's not that maturation process that it used to be, so we've had to recreate it and that's really what NXT is now there to be."

