WWE SmackDown Live Preview (5/16): Backlash PPV "Go-Home" Show

WWE returns this evening with the final episode of SmackDown Live heading into this Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Tonight's WWE Backlash "go-home" edition of SmackDown Live emanates from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. WWE.com features the following blurb for tonight's show.
SmackDown LIVE preview, May 16, 2017: Orton & Corbin clash on last stop before Backlash
Just five days before defending his WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash, Randy Orton will face Baron Corbin on SmackDown LIVE. Will The Viper tame The Lone Wolf, or will Corbin derail Orton before his big match? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Additionally, the official WWE website is focusing on the following points heading into tonight's show:
* No. 1 contenders square off ahead of title matches
* Will Rusev get the WWE Title match he’s demanding?
* Six-Woman Tag Team Match participants make it official
* The Highlight Reel, hosted by … Kevin Owens?
* The Viper takes on The Lone Wolf before WWE Backlash
Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live.
