WWE Announces Special WWE Backlash PPV Post-Show For Sunday Night

It was announced this week via WWE.com that immediately following this coming Sunday night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, a special post-show will be held live via the WWE Network.

In addition to the usual post-SmackDown Live edition of the weekly post-show wrap-up program, "Talking Smack," which airs immediately following the blue brand show each Tuesday night on the WWE digital subscription service and various social media channels, WWE has announced a special "Talking Smack: Backlash 2017" post-show that is scheduled to air live following Sunday night's SmackDown Live brand-exclusive PPV event.

While the WWE Network will not only host an official post-show for WWE Backlash this Sunday evening, the PPV will also get the usual pre-show treatment, as Renee Young, Booker T and D.J. Peter Rosenberg are set to host a three-person "expert panel" as part of the official WWE Backlash 2017 Kickoff Show, immediately leading into the big pay-per-view.

Join us here this Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view!




