WWE Announces Details On NXT TakeOver: Chicago Pre-Show For Saturday

On Monday, WWE announced via their official website that not only will this Sunday's WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view get the "Kickoff Show" pre-show treatment live via the WWE Network, as well as a special "Talking Smack: Backlash 2017" post-show, but the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event on Saturday evening will also be featured in a breakdown program immediately prior to the start of the live WWE Network special.
Below is the official announcement courtesy of WWE.com:
Don’t miss the NXT TakeOver: Chicago Pre-Show this Saturday
The first TakeOver of NXT’s new era takes place this Saturday, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
Before the action gets underway on the award-winning WWE Network, coverage begins with the NXT TakeOver: Chicago Pre-Show Saturday at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT.
A panel of experts — including Charly Caruso, Nigel McGuinness and Peter Rosenberg — will break down the matches, bringing you inside the big event. The NXT TakeOver: Chicago Pre-Show streams on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest.
It all goes down this Saturday on WWE Network. If you start your 30-day free trial today, you’ll be able to watch not only NXT TakeOver: Chicago, but also SmackDown LIVE’s next exclusive pay-per-view, WWE Backlash, this Sunday.
Don’t miss a second of the action – sign up for the award-winning WWE Network today!
Join us here this Saturday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live special on the WWE Network.
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.