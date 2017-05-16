WWE Announces Details On NXT TakeOver: Chicago Pre-Show For Saturday

Sponsored Links



On Monday, WWE announced via their official website that not only will this Sunday's WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view get the "Kickoff Show" pre-show treatment live via the WWE Network, as well as a special "Talking Smack: Backlash 2017" post-show, but the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event on Saturday evening will also be featured in a breakdown program immediately prior to the start of the live WWE Network special.

Below is the official announcement courtesy of WWE.com:

Don’t miss the NXT TakeOver: Chicago Pre-Show this Saturday The first TakeOver of NXT’s new era takes place this Saturday, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Before the action gets underway on the award-winning WWE Network, coverage begins with the NXT TakeOver: Chicago Pre-Show Saturday at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT. A panel of experts — including Charly Caruso, Nigel McGuinness and Peter Rosenberg — will break down the matches, bringing you inside the big event. The NXT TakeOver: Chicago Pre-Show streams on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest. It all goes down this Saturday on WWE Network. If you start your 30-day free trial today, you’ll be able to watch not only NXT TakeOver: Chicago, but also SmackDown LIVE’s next exclusive pay-per-view, WWE Backlash, this Sunday. Don’t miss a second of the action – sign up for the award-winning WWE Network today!

Join us here this Saturday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live special on the WWE Network.