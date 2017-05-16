Original Plans for Great Balls of Fire & Summerslam and Changes After Strowman's Injury

-- According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan for Great Balls of Fire was for Braun Strowman to challenge Brock Lesnar for the title and then at Summerslam, Lesnar would defend against either Seth Rollins or Finn Balor.

-- With Strowman's injury, the likely change will be that the two matches will now be reversed, meaning Rollins or Balor will face Lesnar at the July PPV and Strowman will be back to face him in August at Summerslam.




