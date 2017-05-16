More on Strowman and Possible Reason Why WWE Has Him Out for Six Months

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 16, 2017 - 5:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- As noted before, WWE's timetable for Braun Strowman's recovery is "up to six months" but that is a work according to Wrestling Observer Radio. He is expected to be ready in two months - with plenty of time to spare for Summerslam.

-- The likely scenario is that WWE is trying to set the public expectation that Strowman will be gone for a long time, only for him to show up around mid-July, surprising everyone and setting up his match with Brock Lesnar.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.