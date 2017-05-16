More on Strowman and Possible Reason Why WWE Has Him Out for Six Months

Sponsored Links



-- As noted before, WWE's timetable for Braun Strowman's recovery is "up to six months" but that is a work according to Wrestling Observer Radio. He is expected to be ready in two months - with plenty of time to spare for Summerslam.

-- The likely scenario is that WWE is trying to set the public expectation that Strowman will be gone for a long time, only for him to show up around mid-July, surprising everyone and setting up his match with Brock Lesnar.