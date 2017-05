Sponsored Links



-- Raw had an average viewership of 2.75 million viewers for last night's show, up from last week's 2.68 million, which was a taped edition. Anything less than 2.8 million this week for Raw should likely be considered a disappointment.

-- Meanwhile, the NBA playoff game drew 6.8 million viewers.

-- Hourly numbers were:

* Hour One - 2.884 million

* Hour Two - 2.724 million

* Hour Three - 2.645 million