Live WWE SmackDown Results Now In Progress (5/16): Last Stop Before Backlash

Sponsored Links



The May 16th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown airs live on the USA Network from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA. This is the go-home episode for Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view. Keep refreshing this page starting for live SmackDown results now in progress!

- Kevin Owens comes out to the ring to open up SmackDown with an edition of the "new and improved Highlight Reel" hosted by himself. Owens says Jericho will never ever be seen again after he beat him down last week. Owens the only list Jericho is on now is the injured list. Owens says he's going to introduce his guest in French, as he is a French Canadian, but AJ Styles interrupts. AJ says Owens has been stealing Jericho's gimmick for the last year, but Owens says he can do everything better than Jericho. AJ tells Owens that on Sunday he's taking the U.S. Title belt back to the good ol' USA, but they could get it on tonight instead. Jinder Mahal interrupts and says he was supposed to be guest on Owens' Highlight Reel. Owens says Styles stole Jinder's spot like a rude American. Jinder says on Sunday he's going to beat Orton again, and shows a clip of himself beating Orton previously with the help of the Bollywood Boys. Jinder lays a Ghandi quote on AJ, then tells AJ that he's going to lose twice this week -- tonight to Jinder and on Sunday to Owens. AJ chases Owens out of the ring, then tells Jinder to get in the ring and start the "AJ Styles Highlight Reel."

- Jinder Mahal def. AJ Styles: U.S. Champion Kevin Owens is on commentary for this one. Jinder starts off strong but AJ stops him in his tracks with a phenomenal dropkick to the head. Jinder stops AJ's momentum with a shot to the throat, then slams him into the corner. Jinder lays into AJ with knee drops and throws him out to the apron. Jinder tries to suplex AJ in over the ropes, but AJ knocks Jinder back and leapfrogs over the top rope with a flying forearm to the head of Jinder. The Bollywood Boys distract AJ momentarily which allows Jinder to recover and hit a running knee to the face. Jinder takes AJ up top, but AJ knocks Jinder down. Jinder kicks AJ in the face, but AJ comes back with a dropkick and both men are down. They get up and AJ kicks Jinder's leg out from under him. AJ follows up with a forearm shot to the face then picks up Jinder. Jinder takes AJ into the corner with some shoulder strikes then boots AJ in the face. AJ ducks an elbow and hits the Pele Kick on Jinder. AJ follows up with a flying forearm in the corner, then a fireman's carry into a neckbreaker over his knee. Jinder rolls outside to recover and AJ hits a baseball slide kick through the ropes. Back in the ring, AJ sets up for a Phenomenal Forearm, but the Bollywood Boys distract the ref and Owens hits AJ in the knee from behind. AJ rolls in the ring selling a knee injury, and Jinder hits a Cobra Clutch slam for the win.

- We see another Law & Order-inspired Fashion Files segment with Tyler Breeze and Fandango. This one features Breeze doing undercover work with a fake mustache and skullet.

- Randy Orton does an interview backstage where he the reason why people in America don't like Jinder is because he's an ass, not because he looks different.

- Breezango def. The Colons: The Colons trade frequent tags and control things against Breeze in the opening moments. Primo hits a running clothesline on Breeze in the corner, but then Breeze dodges a splash and kicks Primo in the head. Fandango and Epico tag in and Fandango drops him with a spinning heel kick. Fandango gets distracted by Primo at ringside and Epico rolls up Fandango with a fist full of tights for a near-fall. Fandango jumps up and hits a Falcon Arrow on Epico for the win. The Usos come out after the match and cut a promo on Breezango. The Usos say they make the rules, not the Fashion Police, and on Sunday they're taking them to trial at Backlash. The Usos make some more law enforcement-related puns before leaving.

- Becky and Naomi run into Charlotte backstage and they get ready to come out for a contract signing together next.

Keep refreshing this page starting for live SmackDown results now in progress!