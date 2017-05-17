Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 17, 2017 - 1:16am
-- Here is the updated, and possibly final, card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash event:

  • Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal - WWE Title Match
  • Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles - WWE US TItle Match
  • The Usos vs. Breezango - WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
  • Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn
  • Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Naomi, Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya
  • Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan
  • Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger - Kickoff Show Match

-- Join us this Sunday for live coverage of Backlash!




