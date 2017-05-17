Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash

-- Here is the updated, and possibly final, card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash event:
- Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal - WWE Title Match
- Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles - WWE US TItle Match
- The Usos vs. Breezango - WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
- Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Naomi, Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya
- Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan
- Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger - Kickoff Show Match
-- Join us this Sunday for live coverage of Backlash!
