Updated Card for This Sunday's WWE Backlash

-- Here is the updated, and possibly final, card for this Sunday's WWE Backlash event:

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal - WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles - WWE US TItle Match

The Usos vs. Breezango - WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Naomi, Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger - Kickoff Show Match

-- Join us this Sunday for live coverage of Backlash!