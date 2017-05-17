NBC Universal to Feature "Picture in Picture" Commercials for Smackdown

Sponsored Links



-- NBC Universal indicated through an article yesterday that they plan to incorporate "picture in picture" commercials during WWE Smackdown in the future.

-- What this really means is that during a planned break, the show will continue playing without sound on the left side of the screen and the commercial (with audio and video) will air on the right.

-- NBCU trialed this idea during two separate episodes of Smackdown last year and the results were reportedly positive. The concept is expected to go live by late May or early June.

-- To read the full article, which includes graphic of what the picture-in-picture commercial looks like, click here.