New Opening Video for Smackdown Live; Update on Rusev's Whereabouts

-- WWE updated the opening video of Smackdown Live to include the new wrestlers who have joined the brand since the Superstar Shakeup last month. While all the key players are present in the video, John Cena - who is still officially part of Smackdown - is notably absent as he is not expected back on TV until probably the summer.

-- Rusev was scheduled to be on WWE Smackdown Live this week, according to a previous statement that he released. The storyline is that Rusev was going to show up to confront Shane McMahon as he had no heard from the Smackdown Commissioner on the status of his title shot. Instead, Rusev was nowhere to be seen and likely the plan was to hold him off TV until after Backlash takes place on Sunday. Rusev tweeted the following: