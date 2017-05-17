The Cewshcast Wrestling Weekly Vacation Catchup Special

Sponsored Links



Hello for the first time in a few weeks, cats and kittens! After a few weeks of well deserved, (okay so that's super debatable,) rest and relaxation, your Cewshcast team is back this week with not one, not two, not three, but FOUR podcasts. That's so damn many podcasts it doesn't even make sense. But lest you think these are just four same sounding, generic Cewshcasts, you better slap yourself with a fish for doubting us and listen up.

First up, the guys catch up with the results from WWE Payback 2017, a show that looked horrible on paper, but got real, real sexy by the end. Predictions contest winners are announced, emotions are had about Roman Reigns and Braun Stowman, and Alexa Bliss is the queen of the universe.

As part 2 of our "We Went On Vacation And Holy Shit A Lot Of Stuff Happened So We Better Cover It" recap spectacular, this episode sees Julius and Jason throw off the yoke of their podcast oppressor as they do an entire show without any Cewsh supervision whatsoever. They compare Raw to Impact, play a game of WHAT IFFFFF, and go out of their way to explore Cewsh's greatest fear in detail, (and yes, he really is afraid of those.)

The next two podvasts will be up later this week, including a special bonus one so weird and ridiculous that even we aren't sure what to do with it. Enjoy!