Smackdown Viewership Hits Lowest Level in 2017

-- Last night's WWE Smackdown drew the lowest rating of 2017, generating just 2.18 million viewers. Not only is it the least watched Smackdown of the year but it is the third lowest since the brand split almost a year ago. The only two episodes that drew lower went head to head against the presidential debates.

-- Smackdown was affected by the NBA playoffs which drew 5.78 million viewers and the NBA draft lottery, which drew 3.22 million. Smackdown lost 173,000 viewers from the week prior, whereas the NBA game gained over a million viewers. Overall, Smackdown was 10th on the night for total viewers and fourth in the 18-49 demographic.