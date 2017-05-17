Hardys Speak on Meeting Vince McMahon, Singles Competition, Returning to WWE, more

Sponsored Links



-- The Hardy Boyz - Matt and Jeff - recently sat down with the Sport Bible for an interview, where they discussed their return to WWE at WrestleMania, meeting Vince McMahon again as well as possible opponents for when they venture into singles competition. Some highlights:

On Meeting Vince McMahon Again

"It was cool, it was very quick - the first time we saw him [Vince] physically face-to-face was in 'Gorilla Position' right before we went out and it was 'Hey, good to have you home, hug, hug' and then it was out to the ring to go and partake in a ladder match."

On the match Jeff holds in the highest regard

"I would say the spear [from Edge], Wrestlemania 17 because I had always wanted to hang from those things that held those titles and we finally got to do it. Just to see that come from my mind to reality was breathtaking, and for it to be so good, it's one of the biggest things that stands out to me - that spear. I would say [it is] one of my craziest stunts for sure because that was a pretty long fall, but then the Swanton I did on Randy Orton years ago back in about 08 or 09, it was like 32 or 33 feet - that was pretty massive so that's up there with the swantons but all the TLC matches I hold dearly and always will."

On a Jeff vs. Matt feud

"I think the brotherly feuding might be over, I don't think people really want to see us fight each other but when you think back to the beauty of the Final Deletion, if ever something like that comes into play again then that's the only way I see us doing something like that but it's inevitable that we'll go do our solo things before we're done but right now it's all about the tag teams."

On possible opponents in singles competition

"Just for starters, if we get to where we need to be, I think 'Broken' Matt Hardy against Bray Wyatt would be an amazing deal, and you look at him [Jeff] - him vs Seth Rollins, him vs Finn Balor, either one of us vs Roman Reigns - there's a lot of cool, interesting combinations of guys who became stars in the last five or six years that we've never worked against, it's totally like a fresh slate. So there's a lot of potential forces as singles competitors also."

