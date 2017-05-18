WWE News: Chris Jericho's Status, John Cena's Return, Goldust Heel Turn

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 18, 2017 - 4:03am
-- Chris Jericho is expected back with WWE almost immediately after his Fozzy tour ends. While it was expected that Jericho would be back at some point due to his recent success, no indication was given on when that would exactly be but according to sources, he will be back soon and will pick up his program with Kevin Owens.

-- John Cena is also expected back on Smackdown by early July.

-- The recent heel turns of Goldust and Apollo Crews was a last minute decision and was basically a fallout of the Braun Strowman injury. With five of Raw's top stars now involved in one match at Extreme Rules instead of three, the heel turns were likely needed to create more matches for the PPV.




