Sponsored Links

There appears to still be "open lines of communication" between WWE and representatives of Mauro Ranallo in regards to bringing Ranallo back to the company.





While there is a lot of things that will be forgiven and forgotten, there is also still some heat as JBL continues to block anyone on Twitter who praises Ranallo's announcing. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more