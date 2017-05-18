British Promotion Offers CM Punk $1 Million to Compete in Wrestling Tournament

Sponsored Links



Thanks to Paul Benson for sending this in:

5 Star Wrestling Offer CM Punk $1million to make UK Wrestling Return

The Biggest Ever UK Wrestling Contract Is On Offer To Compete In 128-Man

Tournament

As reported in today’s Fighting Talk column in The Daily Star, 5 Star

Wrestling have decided to make the most lucrative contract offer in British

wrestling history to the former WWE World Champion, CM Punk.

The creator of 5 Star Wrestling, Daniel Hinkles spoke to Fighting Talk editor

Patrick Lennon this week to publicly make the $1million offer to Punk to

compete in the world’s first 128-man wrestling tournament that will begin

on June 10th in Liverpool’s Echo Arena and continue around the country,

culminating in a year ending show at Manchester Arena on December 30th.

Hinkles was quoted as saying "I’ve been trying to contact CM Punk for well

over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015.

I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his

website and sent dozens of emails.

We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars to come and join the 5 Star

Wrestling tour starting June 10th.

It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We

want to do this with him.

Even if it’s a no, we want to know he’s at least heard the offer. It

doesn’t get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes

back to wrestling it will be one of those all time, epic moments – I want

that to be with 5 Star Wrestling.

We are hugely ambitious. Starting June 10th we will have a weekly show airing

LIVE, from the UK’s biggest indoor arena’s, on Saturday’s at 8pm. We

want to fill the show with the biggest stars and the best wrestlers from this

country and from all around the world. When we ask the fans who they want to

see, CM Punk’s name is on everybody’s wish list and we’re willing to

spend big to make it happen.

I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn’t have

to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth

thinking about."

CM Punk has not wrestled since the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble and his return to

the ring would be seen as one of the most iconic moments in modern wrestling

history.

5 Star Wrestling is a British wrestling promotion, quickly becoming known for

putting on huge shows with large scale production levels, and bringing in the

biggest available stars from around the wrestling world, to tussle with the

best home grown talent in the country. The 5 Star Wresting Championship is

currently held by John Morrison (AKA Johnny Mundo) and other international

stars that have recently competed under their banner include Rey Mysterio, AJ

Styles, Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal, Moose, Grado, Carlito, Magnus, Marty Scurll,

Joe Coffey, Zack Gibson, Will Ospreay and Drew Galloway.

The upcoming 128-man tournament tour starts on Saturday 10th June at

Liverpool Echo Arena and culminates at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 30th

December with a massive, year-ending show. The 30 dates will run right across

the UK, with the cities set to host these ground-breaking events including

Liverpool, Blackburn, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Belfast, Sheffield, Leeds,

Birmingham, Dundee, Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester & London. Tickets for many

of the events are already on sale with the rest being made available in due

course.

Over the 30 weeks fans will witness the biggest wrestling tournament in

history along with the formation of exciting new championship divisions and

some truly huge match ups, as 5 Star Wrestling strives to become the UK’s

largest wrestling promotion.

Promotional Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVphL7hqtAY

For more information, please contact Paul Benson on 07885 206151 or e-mail

paul@hookedonevents.co.uk

Tickets are currently available from www.5starwrestling.co.uk for the first

few events, with tickets being released for the other events over the coming

days.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/5StarWrestling/

Twitter: @5StarWrestling

Website (Tickets) www.5starwrestling.co.uk