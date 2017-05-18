Dungeons and Jobbers Ep. 1 - The Creationing

Sponsored Links



Oh yes indeed, welcome to season 1, episode 1 of a brand new batch of weirdness from the Cewshcast gang. You've heard us talk wrestling, you've heard us talk about nerd stuff, and now both of those things meet at the crossroads in an incandescent beam of creativity and splendor. In episode 1, we get introduced to the country rap stylings of The Polish Stonehammer and learn all about the man behind the tattoo. What perils await the mighty Polish Stonehammer as he journeys forth as the newest signee to Impact Wrestling? Lots of them. Oh my god, so many perils.



