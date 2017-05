Sponsored Links

While both Kairi Hojo and Io Shirai are expected to be joining WWE later this year, only Hojo is a sure thing to debut in the WWE's upcoming women's tournament.





The situation with Shirai is that even though she decided to accept WWE's offer last week, there are some holdups which could potentially prevent her from participating in the women's tournament. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





