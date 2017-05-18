Tentative/Advertised Card for WWE's Tour in Japan This Summer

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the advertised lineup for WWE's tour in Japan next month. Of note, Chris Jericho is advertised on both days which coincides with a report that he will be back almost immediately after his tour with Fozzy wraps up.

-- Also, based on developments on Raw, Goldust and R-Truth probably won't be teaming up and the fact WWE was advertising this match as recently as this week confirms that the decision to split them up was not something planned in advance.