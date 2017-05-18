Tentative/Advertised Card for WWE's Tour in Japan This Summer

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 18, 2017
-- Here is the advertised lineup for WWE's tour in Japan next month. Of note, Chris Jericho is advertised on both days which coincides with a report that he will be back almost immediately after his tour with Fozzy wraps up.

-- Also, based on developments on Raw, Goldust and R-Truth probably won't be teaming up and the fact WWE was advertising this match as recently as this week confirms that the decision to split them up was not something planned in advance.

    June 30:

    Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe
    Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz (w/Maryse) for the IC Championship
    Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)
    Chris Jericho vs. Hideo Itami
    Enzo & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
    Bailey, Sasha Banks & Mickey James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma
    Neville vs. Austin Aries vs. Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight Championship
    Goldust & R-Truth vs. Bo Dallas & Titus O'Neil

    July 1:

    Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
    Dean Ambrose vs. Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz (w/Maryse) for the IC Championship
    Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
    Big Cass (w/Enzo) vs. Cesaro (w/Sheamus)
    Akira Tozawa & Hideo Itami vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows
    Bailey, Sasha Banks & Mickey James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma
    Neville vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight Championship
    Goldust & R-Truth vs. Bo Dallas & Titus O'Neil




