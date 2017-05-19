Report: Raw Champions to Lose Titles; No Changes Expected on Smackdown

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at Sportskeeda, there are no title changes expected for this Sunday's Backlash PPV, led by Randy Orton strongly rumored to retain against Jinder Mahal. A separate report indicates that Orton's title reign is not likely to end anytime soon.

-- Over on Raw, though, the report indicates that all the champions are expected to drop their respective titles before Summerslam except for Brock Lesnar and his Universal championship.

-- It should be noted that this is an unconfirmed report and with WWE, not only is there really no long term booking, but plans can change on a dime.