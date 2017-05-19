Update on Paige's Status with WWE & Reason Why Summer Rae is Off TV

Sponsored Links



- Paige is still recovering from neck surgery and officially still with WWE but according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, she would not be used by WWE again if not for the movie being made on her. For that reason alone, it's possible WWE brings her back on TV when she is fully recovered.

- Summer Rae is healthy and ready to go, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. She was backstage at TVs a couple of weeks ago but the reason she hasn't appeared on either show is because WWE hasn't decided what brand to put her on, let alone any role for her. At the moment, she is sort of in limbo as there are an equal number of women on both brands and there really is no spot to add her for the time being. It's possible when someone from NXT is called up, then Summer Rae will also be back on TV to keep things even.