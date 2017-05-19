Video: Paul Heyman Introduces Rapper Desiigner At NYC Concert[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
WWE performer Paul Heyman introduced rap star Desiigner to the stage at his concert earlier this week.
Featured below is footage released via social media that shows Heyman bringing out the hip-hop star for his performance at the Playstation Theater in New York City, New York.
Heyman has known the rap star for some time, as he tweeted a photo of the two together last year.