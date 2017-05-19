Video: Paul Heyman Introduces Rapper Desiigner At NYC Concert

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 19, 2017 - 11:56am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE performer Paul Heyman introduced rap star Desiigner to the stage at his concert earlier this week.

Featured below is footage released via social media that shows Heyman bringing out the hip-hop star for his performance at the Playstation Theater in New York City, New York.

Heyman has known the rap star for some time, as he tweeted a photo of the two together last year.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.