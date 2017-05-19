Ryback Appears As Scheduled At Indy Show, But Does Not Wrestle

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Ryback did not wrestle as scheduled at the NWA Ringside show last weekend in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The veteran pro wrestler, who now performs under the ring name "The Big Guy," did show up to his advertised booking and signed autographs for the fans in attendance.

It should be noted that the star formerly known as Ryback recently underwent surgery, and will be out of action in terms of actual in-ring activity for a while.