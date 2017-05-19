Alberto El Patron On WWE Pay Issues, Talent Taking Pay Cuts For Jobs

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar and current Impact Wrestling performer Alberto El Patron (a.k.a. Alberto Del Rio) recently spoke with the folks at the Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" blog and addressed WWE monopolizing the pro wrestling industry.

"It's horrible for the business, but you cannot blame that company," said El Patron. "That company is doing what a company is supposed to do—monopolize, get the best talent from everywhere, and try to destroy the competition. They're smart, you cannot blame them."

El Patron continued, touching on how WWE's increasing popularity is affecting the compensation that many of the performers on the current talent roster receive.

"The problem is with the talent," El Patron said. "Just going there to be there with the promise of being on TV, but not even charging good money for your work, is not good business. We as wrestlers need to remember that this is a business. We started because we love the business and we stay in it because we have a lot of passion for it, but you have to be rewarded for your work."

Regarding the topic, El Patron concluded, "I was there and saw some of the main guys, new top heels and new top babyfaces, get paid nothing for their matches. The new talent joining NXT is taking pay cuts to work there, sometimes even 80 percent less. You need to be rewarded for your work in a business."

