NXT TakeOver: Chicago Lineup For Saturday's Live Special

Following this week's episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network, a new match has been made official for this weekend's NXT TakeOver: Chicago special.

Joining the lineup, which previously consisted of four Championship matches, is a singles match between SAnitY's Eric Young and Roderick Strong.

With that now known, below is a look at the latest official lineup for Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Chicago event, which emanates from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

NXT TAKEOVER: CHICAGO

NXT Championship
- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami

NXT Tag-Team Championships
- The Authors Of Pain (c) vs. DIY

NXT Women's Championship
- Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot

WWE United Kingdom Championship
- Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

- Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong

Join us here on Saturday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Chicago special.




