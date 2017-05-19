NXT TakeOver: Chicago Lineup For Saturday's Live Special[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Following this week's episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network, a new match has been made official for this weekend's NXT TakeOver: Chicago special.
Joining the lineup, which previously consisted of four Championship matches, is a singles match between SAnitY's Eric Young and Roderick Strong.
With that now known, below is a look at the latest official lineup for Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Chicago event, which emanates from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Join us here on Saturday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Chicago special.