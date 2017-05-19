Confirmed Match & Other Notes For Saturday's NXT TV Taping

Sponsored Links



On Wednesday night's edition of NXT TV, details regarding this weekend's NXT television taping were announced.

Scheduled for the NXT TV taping, which takes place on Saturday evening immediately prior to the start of the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special, is a singles match between Drew McIntyre and Wesley Blake.

Additionally, Aleister Black is also scheduled to be in action at the show.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago and the next set of NXT TV tapings take place on Saturday, May 20th at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.