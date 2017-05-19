Shane McMahon On Undertaker's Gimmick, Jumping Off HIAC At WM32 & More

Sponsored Links



WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon recently appeared as a guest on the Steve Austin Show Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how Vince McMahon came up with the Paul Bearer gimmick for the late Percy Pringle: "It actually came through interviewing Percy because Vince [McMahon] and Pat [Patterson] specifically were talking like, 'well, give us something. We're thinking about different characters. Like what have you done in the past?' And Percy said he had done a couple of other things and he had done this and he mentioned he was a mortician and all of a sudden my dad just locked in on that. He said, 'you were a mortician? That's it! He's The Undertaker. You are Paul Bearer.' And it was born. That was it."

On if anyone could have pulled off The Undertaker gimmick better than Mark Callous: "It's iconic. No, I don't [think anyone else could have pulled off The Undertaker gimmick]. It also gets into Mark's temperament as a human being. That's who he is. He is Cool Hand Luke. He is the king of the locker room. He is that. Everything is measured and reserved. That's how he works. His punches are thrown for a reason, not just to throw punches in bunches, but thrown for specific reasons and things like that. Moves are not wasted, so that is who he is as an individual."

On his sons joining him for his memorable WrestleMania 32 ring entrance: "I asked them maybe five minutes before they came out. I said, 'do you guys want to come out with me?' And they were like, 'really?' and I was like, 'oh yeah.' So when they came out, they just took to it like water out there. Like, I couldn't believe it. Like, my two older boys, specifically. I was like, 'look at these little guys!'"

On injuring his ribs during his infamous leap off the cage during the WM32 match with 'Taker: "Straight up, I'm thinking, 'I'm going to nail this thing.' That's it. So I get up there. Here we go and jump off." McMahon continued, "oh my God, stiff. I cracked two ribs on my right side. Yeah, at least two because it was sore for about [eight or nine weeks] ribs suck to heal."

Check out the complete episode of the "Steve Austin Show" podcast featuring the Shane McMahon interview at PodcastOne.com.