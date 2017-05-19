News & Notes: Ciampa Avoids Major Injury, Jericho/Universal Title, Vince McMahon

Sponsored Links



-- Triple H was on an NXT conference call this morning and revealed that Tommaso Ciampa avoided a major injury but still has a sprained ankle. The injury happened at a live event last night only four minutes into the match and there was fear that he broke his ankle. The fact that he is feeling better, Triple H also said that the Ciampa & Gargano vs. Authors of Pain ladder match in Chicago for the NXT tag team titles is still on, but ultimately the medical staff will have the final say.

-- Chris Jericho was on Busted Open radio and revealed that one of the early plans was for him to win the Universal Title only to drop the title to Brock Lesnar at Payback. He also said that he pitched an idea to WWE to have him face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 33.

-- According to internet reports, Vince McMahon made his return to TVs this past week after missing the last three weeks, including the entire European tour.