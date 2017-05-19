Kevin Owens Comments On His Two-Year Anniversary In WWE

Sponsored Links



This week marked the two-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of Kevin Owens.

Owens took to social media on Thursday, the actual day that marked his two-year anniversary with the company, to comment on his milestone.

"On this day 2 years ago, I showed up on #Raw to assault my child's hero on national television," said Owens of his WWE TV debut in the "John Cena U.S. Open Challenge" on that particular night's episode of WWE RAW. "Happy Anniversary @JohnCena! @WWE."