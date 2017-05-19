Photos: Triple H & Steph, Bully Ray & Velvet Sky At Metallica Concert[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
On Wednesday evening, WWE Superstars / executives Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon and Ring Of Honor star and former Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray and Velvet Sky attended the Metallica concert in Long Island, New York.
Featured below, courtesy of Triple H and Bully Ray's official Twitter pages, are photos of the two pro wrestling couples at the rock concert earlier this week.