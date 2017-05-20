Kairi Hojo Told to Change Finisher; Neither Hojo or Shirai Expected at NXT Takeover

Sponsored Links

Kairi Hojo was reportedly told by WWE that she has to come up with a new finishing move, which a lot of people have questioned. Hojo's finisher is that of an elbow off the top rope which is said to be the "coolest looking" since Randy Savage but she can't use it in WWE after being told it's Bayley's move.





Neither Hojo or Io Shirai are expected to show up at the NXT Takeover show this weekend as they are boked for weekend shows in Japan. That would make an appearance in North America impossible as in Japan, bookings are almost never cancelled. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





