Card For Tonight's NXT Takeover: Chicago (5/20), Live Coverage at 8PM ET

NXT Takeover: Chicago takes place tonight at the Allstate Arena and airs live on the WWE Network at 8 PM ET.

Below is the entire card for tonight's show. On Friday, Triple H shot down internet rumors that Tommaso Ciampa was injured, so the NXT Tag Title Match is still on as-scheduled.

NXT Takeover: Chicago card:

NXT Championship
- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami

NXT Women’s Championship
- Asuka (c) vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross

NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
- Authors Of Pain (c) vs. DIY

WWE United Kingdom Championship
- Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

- Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young

Some matches for next week's NXT TV will be taped prior to tonight's pay-per-view. Drew McIntyre will take on Wesley Blake in singles action, and Aleister Black is also scheduled to be in action.

