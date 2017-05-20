Card For Tonight's NXT Takeover: Chicago (5/20), Live Coverage at 8PM ET[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
NXT Takeover: Chicago takes place tonight at the Allstate Arena and airs live on the WWE Network at 8 PM ET.
Below is the entire card for tonight's show. On Friday, Triple H shot down internet rumors that Tommaso Ciampa was injured, so the NXT Tag Title Match is still on as-scheduled.
NXT Takeover: Chicago card:
NXT Championship
NXT Women’s Championship
NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
WWE United Kingdom Championship
- Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young
Some matches for next week's NXT TV will be taped prior to tonight's pay-per-view. Drew McIntyre will take on Wesley Blake in singles action, and Aleister Black is also scheduled to be in action.
Join us tonight at 8 PM ET for live play-by-play coverage of Takeover: Chicago!