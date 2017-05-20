The Lawcast Ep. 8 - WWE Judgment Day 2004 Is The Crappiest Crap That Ever Crapped

Hello, cats and kittens, and welcome to another episode of The Lawcast. This week we recorded easily our longest episode ever, but we couldn't bear to cut anything out as we tried valiantly to make some sense of one of the worst shows in wrestling history. Join us as we peel back the layers of embarrassment, relive childhood trauma, and spend 20 minutes just talking about Mordecai.



