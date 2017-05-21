Jinder Mahal On His Dream Opponent, Representing WWE In India & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal recently spoke with HindustanTimes.com to promote his WWE Championship match against Randy Orton at tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On representing WWE in India: "I'm very proud to be representing India in the WWE. It makes me proud that I'm representing all of them on such a big scale and I hope I can become WWE Champion and make all of India proud."

On possibly becoming WWE Champion this weekend: "I'm one win away from becoming WWE Champion. One win away from making all my dreams come true and changing my life. I'm going to be more aggressive and I'm training harder now. I'm not the champion yet but that's the goal – to be WWE Champion."

On who would be his WWE dream opponent: "I would like to face John Cena next. Hopefully, I will be WWE Champion when the time to face Cena comes."

